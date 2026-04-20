Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place Star, Gone at Just 57.

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Actor Patrick Muldoon, best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and the film Starship Troopers, has passed away. He was 57.

According to reports, Muldoon died suddenly after suffering a heart attack on Sunday, April 19, 2026. He was at his home in Beverly Hills with his girlfriend when he went to take a shower. After noticing he was taking longer than usual, she checked on him and found him unresponsive in the bathroom. Paramedics were called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Muldoon made a name for himself in the ‘90s, becoming a fan favorite as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives and later as Richard Hart on Melrose Place. He also starred in Starship Troopers and built a career that stretched across television, film, and even music as a performer and producer.

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His passing comes as a shock to fans and those close to him, especially considering he had been active and working on new projects just days before his death.

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Muldoon is remembered not just for his on-screen roles, but for his personality described by friends as charismatic, generous, and full of life.