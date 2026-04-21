These 2 Comedians Just Became Family For Real!

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It’s a big moment for comedy legends right now on the family side and possibly on the screen.

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Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence just became family for real. Eddie’s son and Martin’s daughter welcomed a baby girl, which means these two icons are now officially connected through their grandchild. Yeah… that bond just got permanent.

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Now at the same time, Eddie Murphy’s name is also coming up in a whole different conversation and it’s got fans excited.

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Dave Chappelle is talking about possibly bringing Eddie into a revival of Chappelle’s Show, as a way to honor his late friend Charlie Murphy.

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Nothing is confirmed yet but Dave said the idea came up during a conversation with Eddie, and just the thought of those two worlds colliding? That’s already got people talking.

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So, think about it… Eddie Murphy is stepping into a brand-new role as a grandfather, building family ties with Martin Lawrence and at the same time, possibly stepping back into sketch comedy in a major way.

Bottom line… Eddie Murphy is having a moment, both personally and professionally.