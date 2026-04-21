These 2 Comedians Just Became Family For Real!
It’s a big moment for comedy legends right now on the family side and possibly on the screen.
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence just became family for real. Eddie’s son and Martin’s daughter welcomed a baby girl, which means these two icons are now officially connected through their grandchild. Yeah… that bond just got permanent.
Now at the same time, Eddie Murphy’s name is also coming up in a whole different conversation and it’s got fans excited.
Dave Chappelle is talking about possibly bringing Eddie into a revival of Chappelle’s Show, as a way to honor his late friend Charlie Murphy.
Nothing is confirmed yet but Dave said the idea came up during a conversation with Eddie, and just the thought of those two worlds colliding? That’s already got people talking.
So, think about it… Eddie Murphy is stepping into a brand-new role as a grandfather, building family ties with Martin Lawrence and at the same time, possibly stepping back into sketch comedy in a major way.
Bottom line… Eddie Murphy is having a moment, both personally and professionally.