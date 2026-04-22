Leave it up to a Legend to tell the REAL Story about Michael!

Source: General / General

Now this right here changes how you see an icon.

That signature glove Michael Jackson made famous? It wasn’t just about style, it started as something personal.

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson shared that Michael began wearing the glove to cover early signs of vitiligo, a skin condition that causes loss of pigment.

What started as something meant to hide turned into one of the most recognizable symbols in music history.

And honestly it just adds another layer to his story.