Source: 5PH / Getty Before the spotlight, many celebrities worked everyday jobs to pay the bills and chase their dreams. Some waited tables, while others worked retail or handled tough manual labor. These early roles shaped their work ethic and helped build the drive that led to success. A few even held unusual or surprising jobs that fans would never expect. Their stories show that fame rarely happens overnight. Instead, most stars start like everyone else and grind their way up. This list highlights 25 celebrities and the last regular jobs they held before breaking through. 25 Celebrities’ Last Jobs Before They Became Famous 1. Brad Pitt — Chicken Mascot Source: Samir Hussein / Getty Pitt wore a chicken suit for El Pollo Loco before landing acting roles. He handed out flyers on the street. The job became one of Hollywood’s most famous pre-fame stories.

2. Jennifer Aniston — Telemarketer Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Aniston infamously worked several odd jobs before becoming an actor. Including a bike messenger, a receptionist, and at an ice cream store.

3. Jim Carrey — Janitor Carrey worked as a janitor with his family to help make ends meet. He cleaned factories while pursuing comedy. He later broke through with Ace Ventura.

4. Harrison Ford — Carpenter Ford worked as a carpenter to support his family. He even built cabinets for Hollywood clients. That work led to connections that helped launch his acting career. Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

5. Channing Tatum — Stripper Tatum worked as a stripper in Florida before acting. He later used that experience for Magic Mike. The role helped define his career.

6. Julia Roberts — Ice Cream Scooper Roberts worked at Baskin-Robbins before fame. She served customers while pursuing acting. She later starred in Pretty Woman.

7. Chris Hemsworth — Pharmacy Assistant Hemsworth worked at a pharmacy cleaning breast pumps. He has joked about the job in interviews. He later became Thor in the Marvel universe.

8. Margot Robbie — Sandwich Shop Worker Robbie worked at Subway as a teenager. She handled orders and prep work. She later broke out in The Wolf of Wall Street.

9. Hugh Jackman — Party Clown Jackman worked as a clown at children’s parties. He said he never mastered magic tricks. He later became Wolverine in X-Men.

10. Steve Buscemi — Firefighter Buscemi served as a New York City firefighter. He even returned to help after 9/11. He later built a strong acting career.

11. Kanye West — Retail Worker West worked at Gap as a teenager. He developed his fashion interest there. He later became one of the biggest names in music.



12. Cardi B — Supermarket Cashier

Cardi B worked at an Amish Market in New York. She has openly discussed being fired from the job. She later found success in music. Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

13. Nicki Minaj — Retail Worker Minaj worked retail at Red Lobster and other jobs. She has said she was fired for customer disputes. She later became a global superstar and rap legend.

14. Madonna — Donut Shop Worker Madonna worked at Dunkin’ Donuts early on. She reportedly got fired shortly after. She later became one of music’s biggest icons.

15. Jay Leno — Fast Food Worker Leno worked at McDonald’s before comedy. He used the job to support himself early on. He later hosted The Tonight Show.

16. Pink — Fast Food Worker Pink worked at McDonald’s as a teenager. She has joked about being fired more than once. She later built a major music career.

17. Amy Poehler — Ice Cream Scooper Poehler worked at an ice cream shop growing up. She balanced work with early comedy pursuits. She later starred in Parks and Recreation.

18. Wanda Sykes — Government Contractor Sykes worked for the NSA as a contracting specialist. She later left to pursue comedy. That decision launched her entertainment career.

19. Meghan Markle — Calligrapher Markle worked as a freelance calligrapher. She wrote wedding invitations for high-end clients. She later starred in Suits.

20. Sydney Sweeney — Theme Park Guide Sweeney worked as a Universal Studios tour guide. She balanced work with auditions. She later starred in Euphoria.

21. Dwayne Johnson — Dishwasher Johnson worked as a dishwasher at age 13. He has shared stories about tough early jobs. He later became a global superstar.

22. George Clooney — Shoe Salesman Clooney sold shoes before acting success. He also held several odd jobs early on. He later became an Oscar-winning actor.

23. Rachel McAdams — Fast Food Worker McAdams worked at McDonald’s for several years. She has said she was not the best employee. She later starred in The Notebook. Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty