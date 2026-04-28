Donald And Melania Trump Complain About Jimmy Kimmel's Joke

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There’s a reason this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner featured zero comedians for the first time in the event’s history: conservatives don’t understand comedy, and, despite calling everyone else “snowflakes,” they are offended by everything.

They also aren’t the champions of free speech that they claim they are, and that certainly includes President Donald Trump and his administration. And arguably, no one is better at publicly drawing out this truth than late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel. In fact, during a recent episode of his show, Kimmel proved comedians weren’t booked to perform at the WHCD because MAGA can’t handle comedy by performing jokes during a mock correspondents’ dinner, which Trump, his wife and his supporters could not handle.

“Our First Lady is here. Mrs. Trump… you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel quipped during last week’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which aired two days before the actual WHCD event. The actual WHCD event ended abruptly due to an alleged gunman breaching a security point at the Hilton Hotel where it took place.

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So, Kimmel made a joke about how people can’t wait for Trump to circle the drain of life, and that joke implied the first lady was one of those people — and that was apparently the straw that broke the back of the hypocritical camel, who had completely forgotten what the president tweeted about Rob Reiner, who was violently killed, and Robert Mueller after their deaths.

First, Melania Trump responded to Kimmel’s joke in a tweet, saying, “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” she continued.

First of all, what “violent rhetoric“? Kimmel didn’t joke about killing Trump; he just referenced the feeling of pure glee a lot of folks are going to feel when the most bigoted, moronic, hate speech-spewing president of most of our lifetimes finally kicks the bucket, which is likely to happen via natural causes, considering he’s a 79-year-old man, who pretty much always looks like Death is personally doing his hair and makeup every morning.

Secondly, the president of the United States “shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” and yet every household with a TV and internet access is, on a near-hourly basis, bombarded with every brain fart Trump has about his political rivals, news outlets, entertainers and the entire ethnic groups he has labeled as “low IQ” or genetically inferior.

Anyway, speaking of Trump, he responded to Kimmel’s quip shortly after his wife did, posting to Truth Social that “Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

And other supporters followed suit, with Melania’s senior advisor, Marc Beckman, even going as far as to claim, absurdly, that “this isn’t a freedom of speech issue” at all because of Kimmel’s reach, again, as if the comedian and show host has more reach than the perpetually inflammatory POTUS.

And, of course, just like the last time Trump complained about Kimmel’s jokes, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and its chair, Brendan Carr, are more than happy to capitulate to the MAGA Messiah, while explicitly demonstrating the president’s capacity to play fast and loose with the First Amendment.

From the New York Times:

Federal regulators on Tuesday ordered a review of all station licenses owned by ABC, an extraordinary move to pressure a major television network whose programming has frequently angered President Trump. The agency overseeing the review, the Federal Communications Commission, said in a filing that the review was related to an investigation into ABC’s diversity and inclusion policies. But it came in the middle of a fight this week between Mr. Trump and the network’s late night host, Jimmy Kimmel, that prompted the president to demand that ABC fire Mr. Kimmel. The FCC action represented an escalation by the Trump administration and the president to punish major media outlets for their coverage.

Last year, ABC yanked Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air after Kimmel joked about Trump and the MAGA world turning the killing of Charlie Kirk into a self-serving political opportunity, which they demonstrably did. The move came shortly after Trump publicly pressured the FCC to start pulling the broadcasting licenses of media outlets and entertainers who were constantly criticizing them because, in his mind, “They’re not allowed to do that.” Carr, at the time, indicated that he would consider doing it while stumping for the president, who, obviously, should not have any authority over the FCC. Trump even celebrated Kimmel getting canceled, and then whined about his show being back on the air after ABC received a flood of public backlash for pulling him.

Of course, Kimmel doesn’t appear to be too worried about the idle threats and finger-wagging by the Trumps, which is why he had no issue addressing their complaints during Monday night’s episode of his show.

“I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject,” Kimmel said in a remark directed at Melania. “I do, and I think a great place to start, to dial that back, would be to have a conversation with your husband.”

And there it is. Seriously, what are we even talking about here?

SEE ALSO:

Trump And His Supporters Whine About Violent Political Rhetoric



Trump Freaks Out Over Allegedly Being Called A Pedophile By WHCD Attacker





Donald And Melania Trump Complain About Jimmy Kimmel's Joke was originally published on newsone.com