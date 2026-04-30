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This Case Just Took an Even Darker Turn!

Singer D4VD, Disturbing New Claims in the His Case… What Investigators Say He Bought After the Killing. It's Worse Than a Horror Movie!

Published on April 30, 2026
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This case just keeps getting more disturbing. According to prosecutors, singer D4vd, real name David Burke, allegedly went online and bought chainsaws after killing 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Investigators claim he ordered the items from Amazon after the attack, along with other materials, as part of an effort to cover up what happened.

DA files murder charges against singer D4vd
Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

Prosecutors say Celeste was stabbed at his Hollywood Hills home, and the purchases were made after her death as he tried to dispose of evidence.

US-JUSTICE-CRIME-D4VD
FREDERIC J. BROWN
Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder
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The case has already revealed a lot of disturbing details, including allegations of dismemberment and attempts to hide her remains.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty and continues to maintain his innocence as the case moves through the court system.

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