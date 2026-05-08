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Trouble in Paradise?

Were Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Really Going Through it at the Met Gala? Viral Videos Had Fans Talking, but Insiders are Setting Things Straight!

Published on May 8, 2026
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Dior Homme: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had social media buzzing after videos from the 2026 Met Gala made it look like the couple may have been having a tense moment behind the scenes. One clip showed the two inside a Sprinter van after the event looking exhausted and emotional, while another showed Rihanna appearing less than thrilled while Rocky chatted with fashion insiders during the gala.

But according to TMZ, sources close to the couple say there’s no drama at all. Insiders say Rihanna and Rocky had been going nonstop for nearly 16 hours between getting ready, appearances, interviews and the Met Gala itself, and by the end of the night they were simply drained. TMZ reports the couple was “running on empty,” and what fans saw was exhaustion, not relationship trouble.

A$AP Rocky Met Gala After After Party
Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

The woman Rocky was seen talking to during the viral moment was reportedly Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, a longtime fashion editor and stylist who knows Rihanna personally.

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Sources told TMZ there was “no funny business” and that she has a lot of respect for Rihanna.

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Michael Loccisano/GA
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Michael Loccisano/GA
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Michael Loccisano/GA
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Taylor Hill

Despite the online chatter, witnesses at the Met Gala say Rihanna and Rocky looked happy together throughout the night. And as usual, the couple still managed to shut down the carpet with their fashion. Rihanna stunned in a sculptural metallic Maison Margiela look, while Rocky rocked a custom pink Chanel ensemble, once again proving why they’re considered one of fashion’s power couples.

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