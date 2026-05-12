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HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire's Women To Know Breakfast Recap

The Beauties At HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire’s Women To Know Breakfast

Black women served garden chic at HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire's Women To Know breakfast honoring Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens and Ashunta Sheriff.

Published on May 11, 2026
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  • Prominent beauty leaders like Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff were honored at the event.
  • Attendees enjoyed family-style meals, custom cocktails, and a beauty confessional photo booth by Juvia's Place.
  • The event showcased diverse fashion and networking among the beauty industry's top professionals.
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On an overcast Wednesday in the heart of NYC, HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire’s 2026 Women To Know class Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens and Ashunta Sheriff gathered to be celebrated over a breakfast sponsored by Juvia’s Place. Beauty editors, tastemakers, influencers, and beauty insiders converged underneath intrinsically woven foliage at the at the EDITION Hotel in Times Square where we enjoyed family style entrees, and drinks with custom Women To Know ice cubes.

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place
Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios
Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place
Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios

Upon entry, attendees were greeted by Juvia’s Place products and a deluxe gift bag with products from the founders and other brands. A Clickn It photo booth a.k.a beauty confessional by Juvia’s Place was set against a textured green backdrop and produced by Renae Bluitt.

The dress code called for garden chic and the ladies didn’t disappoint in flowy dresses, pastels, prints and bold spring colors. Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Director, Sponsor & Affiliate Content, and the SVP of Content at iOneDigital, Allison McGevna, offered opening remarks.

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Krystal Holmes, Senior Editorial Project Manager, introduced Danessa Myricks, who graciously accepted her flowers with a humbled acceptance speech. MN’s Managing Editor Danica Daniels then introduced Ashunta Sheriff, who attended the invite-only soiree with her mother. HB’s Editorial Director Shamika Sanders presented Janell Stephens with her bouquet. Shamika came back to present Chi Chi Ebiru, the founder of Juvia’s Place, her flowers for coming on as the sponsor for the event.

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place
Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios

Keep scrolling for more beautiful faces and fashion at HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire’s Women To Know breakfast.

Mattie Reynolds

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place
Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios

Keyaira Boone, Keith Major

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place

Ashunta Sheriff

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place

Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios

Jordan Benston

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place
Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios

Kayla Greaves and Danielle James

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place
Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios

Keyaira Kelly

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place
Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios

Renae Bluitt

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place
Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios

Cristina Pines and Emily Maldonado

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place
Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios

Tavia Mapp, Allison McGevna, Danielle James

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place
Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios

Renae Bluitt, Bevy Smith, Michelle James

Women to Know: Our Founding Mothers Breakfast Sponsored by Juvia's Place
Source: Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios / Kreshonna Keane, Visuals By K Studios
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The Beauties At HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire’s Women To Know Breakfast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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