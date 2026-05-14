He’s Letting Us Take a Peek into His Personal Life!

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Nick Cannon is reportedly bringing his very large blended family to Netflix in a new docuseries that will give fans an inside look at his life as a father of 12. The series is expected to focus on the chaos, parenting challenges, co-parenting dynamics, career moves, and personal drama surrounding Cannon’s life.

The project is expected to premiere later this year, although Netflix hasn’t officially announced a release date yet.

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It’s still unclear whether Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey will appear in the series. The show will also touch on emotional moments in Cannon’s life, including the heartbreaking loss of his son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer in 2021 at just five months old.