Greek WAAAHHgedy! Elon Musk Cosigns KKKomplaints About Lupita Nyong’o Playing World’s ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ In ‘The Odyssey’

Elon Musk is doubling down on rancidly racist remarks about Lupita Nyong’o’s casting as “the most beautiful woman in the world,” in The Odyssey, and Lupita’s fans are telling him to go KKKry about it!

Source: NBC Universal /Angela Weiss

As we all know, the 54-year-old doesn’t let his billion-dollar businesses get in the way of priorities like firing up his fans with hateful hot takes, and this time is no exception.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is slated to be one of summer’s biggest blockbusters, and saltine snowflakes are already can’t take the heat. Entertainment Weekly reports that the Twitter tyrant spent days boosting and agreeing with racist posts from the Daily Wire host Matt Walsh about Nyong’o.

“Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.’ But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave ‘the most beautiful woman’ role to a white woman,'” Walsh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Musk reposted this racist rant and agreed that what Walsh said was “True.”

He chimed in on more of Walsh’s rage-baiting and blithering about imagined “murderous violence” if Sydney Sweeny was cast as “the most beautiful woman in Africa.”

Comparing a woman whose latest claim to fame is a jean campaign to an Oscar-winning graduate of the Yale School of Drama tells us everything we need to know.

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“We’re told that we shouldn’t object to Helen of Troy being portrayed as a black woman. And yet if a major Hollywood studio made a film set in Africa and cast a white woman as ‘the most beautiful woman in Africa,’ those same people would literally riot in the street. If, say, Sydney Sweeney was cast in the role, they’d be driven to murderous violence. We all know this is the case,” Walsh continued.

Musk replied that Walsh’s imagined riot was “Absolutely true. Such hypocrisy in Hollywood.”

The haters even had to resort to using images of Nyong’o in 12 Years a Slave to try to debate her beauty. Delusional is an understatement. Her face card never declines!

Musk has been big mad and slamming the acclaimed director’s casting since January, stating that “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity.” That doesn’t hold much weight coming from the same person whose DOGE debacle was ruled to have unlawfully cut federal grant funding for Black people, women, and other marginalized groups.

On Friday, he went on to say “Chris Nolan desecrated the Odyssey so that he would be eligible for an Academy Award.”

The rumored casting of Elliot Page as Achilles sparked more bigoted backlash, like an AI-generated photo of Page in a Greek warrior costume and struggling to open a pickle jar. This tired joke is older than Page himself, but it still earned a laughing emoji from Musk.

In a follow-up post, the entrepreneur called Page playing Achilles “one of the dumbest and twisted things I’ve ever heard,” adding clown emojis.

On the app Musk turned into his personal playground, he has no shortage of supporters who swear they aren’t “whining” but saying what “most” people are thinking. However, several social media users swiftly clapped back at his complaints, and even Alec Baldwin entered the chat.

Check out the reactions to Elon Musk cosigning racist reactions about Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy after the jump.