Divorced Couples Can Debate Netflix Passwords

Source: Valerii Evlakhov / Getty

When a relationship goes from “Netflix and Chill” to over, debating about things like Netflix passwords can be challenging, until now, thanks to a young lady embarking on the single life. Interestingly, this highlights how Netflix password sharing, love and marriage, and Netflix and Chill often collide in modern breakups.

According to a Newsweek article, a 33-year-old woman named Ladon Richardson gave an interesting response when asked what she wanted, reflecting the intersection of Netflix password sharing, love and marriage, and Netflix and Chill in today’s culture.

“All I want is the car, the dog, and the Netflix password,” said Ladon. Sounds wild, but it was in the actual documents—a testament to how Netflix password sharing, love, and Netflix and Chill can become central to negotiations.

Surprisingly, Ladon would “retain the password indefinitely.” She still has the account, for now. As you can see, the ties between Netflix password sharing, love, and Netflix and Chill run deep in the digital age.

If the ex cancels, she says she’s cool with that. “I wasn’t trying to be cruel or vindictive,” said Ladon. “It was one small thing at the end of a really hard process.”

Source: bauwimauwi / Getty