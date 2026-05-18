LSU Keeps Giving Him Legendary Treatment!

Source: John Parra / Getty

Big congratulations to Shaquille O’Neal! The NBA legend just walked across the stage at LSU for the second time, earning another degree from his alma mater.

Shaq continues proving that education matters no matter how successful you become. Along with receiving his latest degree, LSU has also honored him in a major way over the years with his jersey retirement and a statue on campus.

Shaq finished his LSU career ranked as the school’s No. 5 all-time scorer and No. 2 in rebounds before becoming one of the most dominant players in NBA history. Off the court, he’s continued leveling up academically too, already holding both a Master’s degree and Doctorate in education.

And now another LSU basketball star is following that same path.

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Source: Jack Compton / Getty

Flau’jae Johnson recently graduated as well, continuing to show student-athletes there are no limits when it comes to balancing success on and off the court.