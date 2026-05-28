Listen Live
Close
Technology

Meta Rolls Out Subscription Perks

Meta launches Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp subscriptions, with more to come, including AI plans

Published on May 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Meta Data Centers
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Meta has introduced new subscription services for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp users, offering additional features for creators and power users. The company is testing AI-focused subscription packages under the “Meta One” initiative, combining premium services into a single ecosystem. Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus subscriptions will cost around $3.99 per month, while WhatsApp Plus is expected to be $2.99 per month in international markets. The new plans include features like profile customisation tools, animated reactions, and extended Stories, catering to highly engaged users and creators. WhatsApp Plus focuses on messaging personalisation with custom themes, premium stickers, and expanded chat customisation options.

https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/meta-launches-subscription-push-ease-093927285.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9hcHAudG9waWNwdWxzZS5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAADkcB55qI-Y23GP1JoCHGbjog9T10svGoECY20sAe_gCeAwNoyApvpYXfGtNAmxL2rgr_9_PAddpfalOVr4dCP4hZiAGBHdwTqUGh1ynQvcKy5MoGfSeiQQwnxSYr5-jmQPQ0qeXkEjoLQfk4J2oWDs5uap-cqydI0vFby8SkfOl

Meta Rolls Out Subscription Perks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Build-Out
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

30 Ex-Buckeyes Join Ohio State Abuse Lawsuit

Comments
Imposing bulding facade
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ohio Supreme Court Halts Whitehall Recall Vote

Comments
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comments
US-ENERGY-OIL
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Why is Gas So High in Columbus?

Comments
22:42
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

One Voyage Cruise Fuels Dr. Kimbrough’s Push for HBCU Scholarships Through UNCF

Comments

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close