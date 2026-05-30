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The New York Knicks completely whooped the Cleveland Cavaliers to represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals, so everyone’s been laser-focused on the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Victor Wembanyama has been praised, while his counterpart, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has been ripped for flopping and fighting allegations of living at the free-throw line.

The Fumble co-hosts, Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai, aren’t supporting the Thunder’s style of play but are blaming the officiating.

“It’s frustrating,” Rodney begins. “And I don’t understand how the officials continue to be baited into these calls. I also don’t understand how, on the flip side, they don’t see the way the Thunder have been handling Wemby. Or that one game, Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed Stephon Castle by the hair. Those kinds of plays aren’t seen, but SGA can hurl his body five feet from his normal shot rotation, and it’ll be a defensive foul. It’s nasty.”

President Trump’s election has increased the divisiveness in sports 10 fold and it was on display when New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced him at a rally.

The outrage was swift, even from within the team, after linebacker Abdul Carter was so surprised by the endorsement that he thought it was AI.

They’ve since come to an understanding, but it led Rodney to wonder how it affects the locker room camaraderie, and the importance of supporters explaining themselves.”

“There’s no way that you think you’re going to be a part of a moment as big as introducing the president in New York City and not have dialogue about it,” said Rodney. “And based on where we are as a country, people are going to have questions about that. What part of Donald Trump’s policies and politics are you in alignment with?”

The Fumble: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Foul-Baiting Problem, NY Giants Get Political, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com