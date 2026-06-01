The Lineup for America’s 250th BDay Celebration is Shrinking Fast!

Tim Mosenfelder American Music Awards Michael Tullberg

A major concert series planned for America’s 250th birthday is losing some of its biggest names. Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC, The Commodores, and several others have backed out of the Freedom 250 celebration after saying they were either misled about the event or didn’t want to be tied to politics.

Vinnie Zuffante Per Ole Hagen

As of now, Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice remain on the lineup, while President Trump has suggested scrapping the concerts altogether and replacing them with a large MAGA-style rally and speech.

What was supposed to be a star-studded musical celebration is quickly turning into a political controversy.