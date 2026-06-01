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The Lineup for America’s 250th BDay Celebration is Shrinking Fast!

Big-Name Artists Keep Dropping Out of Freedom 250. Find Out Why the Event is Becoming More Political Than Musical.

Published on June 1, 2026
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Cheap Trick In Concert 2009 - Wheatland CA
Tim Mosenfelder
17th Annual American Music Awards
American Music Awards
4th Annual Guitar Center Music Foundation Gala
Michael Tullberg

A major concert series planned for America’s 250th birthday is losing some of its biggest names. Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC, The Commodores, and several others have backed out of the Freedom 250 celebration after saying they were either misled about the event or didn’t want to be tied to politics.

Vanilla Ice
Vinnie Zuffante
Flo Rida In Concert
Per Ole Hagen

As of now, Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice remain on the lineup, while President Trump has suggested scrapping the concerts altogether and replacing them with a large MAGA-style rally and speech.

What was supposed to be a star-studded musical celebration is quickly turning into a political controversy.

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