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Most People Would’ve Called it Quits After Getting Knocked Out!

A Knockout Won't Stop This Guy! A Scary Hospitalization Isn't Stopping Ray J from Stepping Back into the Cage!

Published on June 1, 2026
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Getting knocked out isn’t stopping Ray J. After being knocked unconscious by comedian DeWayne Stevenson during his MMA debut, Ray J says he’s already preparing for another fight on August 23rd.

The singer admits the loss hit him hard emotionally, but says he’s using it as motivation. Despite concerns following a post-fight hospitalization and his existing heart condition, Ray J remains committed to fighting and has his sights set on eventually competing for a light heavyweight title.

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