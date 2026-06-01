The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Celebrates High School Graduation With Uncle Blacc Sam

Emani, Nipsey Hussle's daughter, recently graduated from high school, a proud moment for the family.

Nipsey Hussle valued integrity, confidence, and leadership, which he instilled in his children.

Nipsey's legacy lives on through his music, philanthropy, and the community he deeply cared about.

The marathon continues with Nipsey Hussle’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, who has graduated from high school–and we just love to see it.

Source: Tiffany Rose/ Amanda Edwards

The 17-year-old recently graduated from Fusion Academy, an accredited private school with campuses across the United States that specializes in personalized one-to-one education for students in grades 4 through 12.

Emani’s proud family was right by her side for the special moment. Nipsey’s older brother, Blacc Sam, and her mother, Tanisha Foster, were both in attendance to celebrate the achievement. Foster later shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram showing the three posing together following the ceremony.

“Congratulations to my baby,” she captioned the post.

The graduation marks another important chapter for Emani, whose late father was known for placing value on family, education, and personal growth. Nipsey Hussle tragically lost his life in 2019 after being shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. He was just 33 years old.

Long before his untimely passing, the Grammy nominated rapper frequently spoke about the lessons he hoped to instill in his children. During a father to father conversation with NBA superstar Stephen Curry seven years ago, Nipsey opened up about the daily affirmations he shared with Emani while taking her to school.

“That’s our script every morning,” Hussle said in the interview, “It seems basic, but I want her to get older and look back on the things that I thought was important: integrity, confidence and being a leader.”

Those values clearly remained at the center of his parenting philosophy. As a father of two, Nipsey often described his approach to parenthood as being like a “sniper,” carefully focused and intentional with every move he made. He explained that once he became a father, his priorities shifted completely. Any time not spent working or handling business was dedicated to his children.

Today, Emani and her younger brother Kross continue to carry on their father’s legacy. The siblings are the sole beneficiaries of Nipsey’s reported $11 million estate and are set to divide his assets equally upon reaching adulthood.

That legacy continues to live on through his music as well. On February 14 of this year, Nipsey’s family released a new single titled “Reckless.” Produced by Mike & Keys, the track serves as the first single from Prolific, a collaborative album that Nipsey recorded with Bino Rideaux before his passing. The release gave fans another glimpse into the late rapper’s artistry while further preserving the body of work he left behind.

While his children remain one of the most important parts of that legacy, Nipsey’s impact continues to be felt throughout the community he loved so deeply.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Los Angeles honored the late rapper by renaming an intersection in his honor near the Crenshaw district that helped shape both his life and career. During the dedication ceremony, Blacc Sam reflected on the significance of the location and the memories attached to it.

According to CBS News, the emotional moment reminded many of Nipsey’s journey, including the days when he sold mixtapes directly from the trunk of his car. The South LA native was also known for his philanthropy and outreach to inner-city children across the LA area.

“I think that everybody who knew Hussle knows that Hussle loved the area. Crenshaw and Slauson meant everything to bro,” Blacc Sam said. “This corner has a lot of memories.”

The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Emani Celebrates High School Graduation With Uncle Blacc Sam was originally published on bossip.com