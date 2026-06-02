Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Just Hit a Major Milestone!

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Looks like Nipsey Hussle’s legacy is continuing to shine through his children. His daughter, Emani Asghedom, recently graduated from high school, marking a huge moment for the 17-year-old. Emani graduated from Fusion Academy, a private school known for its personalized learning approach.

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Family members, including her mother and Nipsey’s brother, were on hand to celebrate the special occasion. Fans have watched Emani grow up in the public eye since Nipsey’s tragic passing in 2019, and many took to social media to congratulate her.

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As Nipsey’s children continue to grow, his legacy remains strong. Emani and her younger brother are expected to inherit portions of his estate, and his music continues to live on through posthumous releases, including a recently released new single.