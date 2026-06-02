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Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Just Hit a Major Milestone!

From Little Girl to Graduate! Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Emani is Making Her Father Proud. His Legacy Continues!

Published on June 2, 2026
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4th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball, Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2018
Source: Variety / Getty

Looks like Nipsey Hussle’s legacy is continuing to shine through his children. His daughter, Emani Asghedom, recently graduated from high school, marking a huge moment for the 17-year-old. Emani graduated from Fusion Academy, a private school known for its personalized learning approach.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Family members, including her mother and Nipsey’s brother, were on hand to celebrate the special occasion. Fans have watched Emani grow up in the public eye since Nipsey’s tragic passing in 2019, and many took to social media to congratulate her.

61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Source: David Crotty / Getty

As Nipsey’s children continue to grow, his legacy remains strong. Emani and her younger brother are expected to inherit portions of his estate, and his music continues to live on through posthumous releases, including a recently released new single.

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