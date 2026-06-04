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He’s Talking Self-Care and His Vegas Residency!

The Snowman Has a Weekly Ritual That's Helping Him Stay Grounded. What Until You Hear His Self-Care Routine.

Published on June 4, 2026
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Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jeezy says one of the best things he does for himself happens every Wednesday. The rapper recently shared that he treats himself to sushi every week as part of his self-care routine.

For Jeezy, it’s bigger than just food. He says taking the time to get dressed, go out alone, and enjoy the moment is a reminder that self-love matters. The rapper says prioritizing himself helps him stay grounded, especially as a father and someone committed to personal growth.

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Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Atlanta rapper has announced his new residency, “The Legend of the Snowman,” at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino going on now through August.

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