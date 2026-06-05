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A Dispute Over Courtside Seats?!

It Wasn't the Houses, Businesses, or Money Causing Problems in Kandi's Divorce. The Biggest Disagreement May Surprise You.

Published on June 5, 2026
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Celebrities Attend Oklahoma City Thunder v Atlanta Hawks
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kandi Burruss is setting the record straight about her divorce from Todd Tucker. During a recent interview, Kandi explained that most of the division of assets was already outlined in the prenuptial agreement the couple signed years ago.

According to Kandi, the only thing they couldn’t initially agree on was their Atlanta Hawks floor seats. Eventually, they reached a compromise.

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

She also said that because they built several businesses together, assets connected to their production companies were divided equally, while the prenup handled everything else. Kandi emphasized that their financial arrangement had been structured from the very beginning of the marriage.

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