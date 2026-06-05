A Dispute Over Courtside Seats?!

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Kandi Burruss is setting the record straight about her divorce from Todd Tucker. During a recent interview, Kandi explained that most of the division of assets was already outlined in the prenuptial agreement the couple signed years ago.

According to Kandi, the only thing they couldn’t initially agree on was their Atlanta Hawks floor seats. Eventually, they reached a compromise.

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She also said that because they built several businesses together, assets connected to their production companies were divided equally, while the prenup handled everything else. Kandi emphasized that their financial arrangement had been structured from the very beginning of the marriage.