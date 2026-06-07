Donut Enthusiasts Rank the Best Donuts, with Some Unexpected Choices

To celebrate National Donut Day, a website ranked the “top donuts.” The list was compiled by donut enthusiasts on the site Thrillist.com, and the results have shocked many.

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If the cinnamon bun is your go-to baked good, you won’t be happy with the list.

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1. Glazed . . . The so-called “pinnacle of donuts everywhere.”

2. Rainbow Sprinkles

3. Old Fashioned . . . “Its ridges, apt for catching glaze, make eating this donut feel like a handheld, portable pound cake.”

4. Raspberry Jelly . . . “A sticky and wonderful gift.”

5. Apple Fritter

6. Donut Holes . . . Because you can eat more, and there are “no rules.”

7. Chocolate Frosted

8. Crumb Cake . . . Which adds a “crunchy, buttery, brown sugar topping to an already exquisite creation.”

9. Blueberry Cake

10. Glaze Twist and Sugar Twist

11. Boston Cream . . . “Even though some criticize it for being hole-less.”

12. French Cruller

13. Apple Cider Cake

14. Powdered Sugar . . . Despite the white fingerprints that end up everywhere.

15. Sugar

16. Bear Claw

17. Maple Glazed

18. Buttermilk Bar

19. Strawberry Frosted

20. Cinnamon Bun

21. Chocolate Cake

22. Lemon Jelly . . . “The ‘jelly’ in these donuts is mostly gloppy cornstarch mixtures with an artificial lemon flavor in an unnatural shade of yellow.”

23. Coconut Cake

24. Plain Cake

Bernard Smalls Saurabh Raj Sharan Photography Hannah Hawkins