Donut Enthusiasts Rank the Best Donuts, with Some Unexpected Choices
To celebrate National Donut Day, a website ranked the “top donuts.” The list was compiled by donut enthusiasts on the site Thrillist.com, and the results have shocked many.
If the cinnamon bun is your go-to baked good, you won’t be happy with the list.
1. Glazed . . . The so-called “pinnacle of donuts everywhere.”
2. Rainbow Sprinkles
3. Old Fashioned . . . “Its ridges, apt for catching glaze, make eating this donut feel like a handheld, portable pound cake.”
4. Raspberry Jelly . . . “A sticky and wonderful gift.”
5. Apple Fritter
6. Donut Holes . . . Because you can eat more, and there are “no rules.”
7. Chocolate Frosted
8. Crumb Cake . . . Which adds a “crunchy, buttery, brown sugar topping to an already exquisite creation.”
9. Blueberry Cake
10. Glaze Twist and Sugar Twist
11. Boston Cream . . . “Even though some criticize it for being hole-less.”
12. French Cruller
13. Apple Cider Cake
14. Powdered Sugar . . . Despite the white fingerprints that end up everywhere.
15. Sugar
16. Bear Claw
17. Maple Glazed
18. Buttermilk Bar
19. Strawberry Frosted
20. Cinnamon Bun
21. Chocolate Cake
22. Lemon Jelly . . . “The ‘jelly’ in these donuts is mostly gloppy cornstarch mixtures with an artificial lemon flavor in an unnatural shade of yellow.”
23. Coconut Cake
24. Plain Cake