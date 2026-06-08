Block Spinnin’ & Sinnin’? #RHOA’s Drew Sidora Reveals Michael B. Jordan Is The Only Ex Who Could Still Do THIS

While soon-to-be-single Drew Sidora’s divorce drama continues, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star reflects on ex Michael B. Jordan once again and whether he could be her next.

Source: Paras Griffin / LISA O’CONNOR

In an interview on the Reality Nightcap podcast, Drew opened up about her life amid the knock-down drag-out divorce from Ralph Pittman. As BOSSIP previously reported, the contentious couple went from racing each other to the courthouse to file the paperwork to a legal battle over whether Ralph could kick out the actress and her oldest son from a previous relationship. As she looks to the future with optimism, one person is worth a another look.

We get it, sis! During a game of Never Have I Ever, The Game alum was asked about any past relationships she’d want to revisit. Most didn’t make the cut to “circle the block,” but she admitted, “There is one if, you know, they called, I would answer.”

At first, Drew played coy about the connection. “It’s been online. Someone just posted a picture of us at the NAACP Awards together,” she said. “Do your Googles,” the host said, as a production assistant pulled up the deets about Drew’s low-key love with MBJ. Drew joked that it suddenly started getting hot as the host laid out that the exes were both actors, and family-oriented, making the Sinners star a prime step-dad candidate.

“Whoa, are you going to marry us or something?” Drew asked.

The Mind Your Business baddie said she’s excited to embrace her single era, but she’s determined to take her time while focusing on work and her children. Drew noted that she sees the importance to “build friendship first” and get to know each other, rather than the whirlwind romance that led her to get married in five months.

Despite the three-year divorce, which is currently at trial. Drew confirmed that she would still do it again. And that inspired the cover of her new song “How Does It Feel,” where she rocks a wedding dress with a bloody twist. However, next time, she would approach things differently to stand on business. In her marriage to Ralph, she had no interest in pre-nups and post-nups, but that set them up for a messy melee in court over custody and assets.

“Through divorce, it’s like no one really wins,” she said about the “emotionally draining” process. Her biggest concern is that her children are old enough to read the headlines and come across the videos about the split, which unfolded during Drew’s tenure on RHOA.

When the singer isn’t going through her own personal War of Roses ridiculousness with Ralph, she has plenty of drama on her hands from the beef with K. Michelle. Drew still claims to have no idea what started the static, but time will tell as the season contines.

Watch Drew Sidora’s full interview on Reality Nightcap below.

Block Spinnin’ & Sinnin’? #RHOA’s Drew Sidora Reveals Michael B. Jordan Is The Only Ex Who Could Still Do THIS was originally published on bossip.com