This Olympic Champion Says She Almost Died!

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Olympic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is recovering after what she described as one of the scariest experiences of her life.

In a message shared on Instagram, Biles revealed that she recently suffered a serious health scare and said she “almost died.” However, she did not reveal exactly what happened.

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Biles said the situation was especially frightening because her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, was away at practice with the Colts at the time. She shared photos from her recovery, including flowers sent by friends and family and pictures of her dogs keeping her company while she rests.

The 11-time Olympic medalist says she’s focusing on healing and plans to share more details when she’s ready. Biles has not publicly committed to competing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.