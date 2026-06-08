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This Olympic Champion Says She Almost Died!

Fans Are Sending Prayers to Simone Biles After She Revealed a Frightening Medical Emergency. What Made the Experience Even More Frightening?

Published on June 8, 2026
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Simone Biles Rising production still
Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Olympic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is recovering after what she described as one of the scariest experiences of her life.

In a message shared on Instagram, Biles revealed that she recently suffered a serious health scare and said she “almost died.” However, she did not reveal exactly what happened.

Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 12
Source: Andreas Rentz / Getty

Biles said the situation was especially frightening because her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, was away at practice with the Colts at the time. She shared photos from her recovery, including flowers sent by friends and family and pictures of her dogs keeping her company while she rests.

The 11-time Olympic medalist says she’s focusing on healing and plans to share more details when she’s ready. Biles has not publicly committed to competing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

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