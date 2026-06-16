In Diddy News…..

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A federal judge has dismissed most of singer Dawn Richard’s lawsuit against the music mogul, ruling that many of her allegations of emotional abuse, physical abuse and groping were filed outside New York’s statute of limitations.

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One claim will still be allowed to proceed in state court, and Richard’s attorney says they plan to refile key allegations under New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act. The judge’s decision was based solely on filing deadlines and did not address the merits of the claims.

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Meanwhile, Diddy is also facing a new lawsuit in California. A former child actor alleges that he was sexually abused by Combs during a Hollywood Hills party in 2007 when he was a minor. The lawsuit also names several individuals the accuser claims should have protected him at the time. Diddy’s representatives have denied the allegations, calling them false and maintaining that he has never sexually assaulted anyone.

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In other Diddy news, federal prison records show his projected release date has been moved up once again. The Bad Boy founder is now expected to be released from Fort Dix on February 23, 2028. His release date was previously listed as May 2028 before being adjusted several times.

Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

Reports indicate Combs has been actively participating in the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program, which can allow eligible inmates to earn time off their sentences. He is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two Mann Act-related counts while being acquitted on several other charges.