In Diddy News…..

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A Judge Has Dismissed Most of One Lawsuit Against Diddy, but a New One Has Already Been Filed, and Also an Update on His Prison Release Date.

Published on June 16, 2026
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2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

A federal judge has dismissed most of singer Dawn Richard’s lawsuit against the music mogul, ruling that many of her allegations of emotional abuse, physical abuse and groping were filed outside New York’s statute of limitations.

Memphis Chapter Block Party in New Orleans
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

One claim will still be allowed to proceed in state court, and Richard’s attorney says they plan to refile key allegations under New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act. The judge’s decision was based solely on filing deadlines and did not address the merits of the claims.

Diddy 'The Love Album: Off The Grid' Assets
Source: Steven Gomillion / COURTESY OF LOVE RECORDS

Meanwhile, Diddy is also facing a new lawsuit in California. A former child actor alleges that he was sexually abused by Combs during a Hollywood Hills party in 2007 when he was a minor. The lawsuit also names several individuals the accuser claims should have protected him at the time. Diddy’s representatives have denied the allegations, calling them false and maintaining that he has never sexually assaulted anyone.

Sean Diddy Combs
Source: @diddy / Instagram

In other Diddy news, federal prison records show his projected release date has been moved up once again. The Bad Boy founder is now expected to be released from Fort Dix on February 23, 2028. His release date was previously listed as May 2028 before being adjusted several times.

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

Reports indicate Combs has been actively participating in the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program, which can allow eligible inmates to earn time off their sentences. He is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two Mann Act-related counts while being acquitted on several other charges.

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