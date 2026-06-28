22 Alleged Folk Nation Gang Members Indicted In New York

Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced late last week the indictment of 22 alleged Folk Nation gang members. According to the 176-page indictment, the alleged Folk Nation gang was involved in 26 shootings across Brooklyn and Manhattan, with one ending in a fatality.

Among the charges in the indictment document are conspiracy to commit murder, weapons possession, and other related offenses. In a press statement from the governor’s office, the alleged Folk Nation gang members were connected to 33 criminal acts across the city.

In the 26 shootings, one of the victims died of their wounds, and there were 12 non-fatal incidents, for a total of 23 shooting victims.

From the Brooklyn DA’s press office:

District Attorney Gonzalez said, “These alleged gang members are responsible for dozens of separate shootings and other acts of violence all across Brooklyn and beyond, with 23 victims, including one fatality. The type of wanton shootings alleged in this indictment will not be tolerated in Brooklyn as the NYPD and my office are committed to targeting the crews and trigger pullers that cause the most harm in our communities. The consistent support we have been receiving from Governor Hochul has helped in conducting strategic takedowns such as this, which play a key role in the historic drop in gun violence across Brooklyn.”

Governor Hochul said, “Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority. That is why I have invested more than $3 billion in law enforcement and public safety – investments that empower our local police departments and District Attorneys to investigate and prosecute those who threaten our communities. This indictment is proof that when we give our law enforcement partners the tools they need, crime declines and New Yorkers are safer.”

Commissioner Tisch said, “The 22 alleged gang members indicted today are responsible for 26 shootings that left 23 people victimized, including one person killed. NYPD continues to drive down crime and shooting incidents to record lows because we continue to dismantle gangs, remove guns from our streets, and hold criminals accountable, just as we are doing in this case. I thank the men and women of the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division for doing the important and dangerous work of taking down violent crews, and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office for their partnership in pursuing justice.”

The 22 alleged Folk Nation gang members are said to be part of the Renegade Goons and OOs offshoot groups. This gang subset reportedly wars against Blood gang members, such as the 59 Brims, and also some Crips subsets such as 8-Trey, Grape Street Crips, and Insane Crip Gangsters.

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Photo: Don Pollard / Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

22 Alleged Folk Nation Gang Members Indicted In New York was originally published on hiphopwired.com