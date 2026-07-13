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One of Hollywood’s Most Beloved Stars Has Passed Away…

If You Grew Up Watching Jurassic Park, You'll Want to Hear Who's Being Remembered This Morning. Legendary Actor Sam Neill.

Published on July 13, 2026
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Sam Neill
Source: Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/URLI / Getty

Sad news this morning… legendary actor Sam Neill has died at the age of 78.

The Jurassic Park and The Piano star passed away suddenly in Sydney. His family says he remained cancer-free after his battle with a rare form of lymphoma, making his death even more unexpected.

Neill spent more than five decades in film, starring in everything from award-winning dramas to blockbuster hits, and became one of New Zealand’s most beloved actors. Tributes are already pouring in from fans and fellow actors around the world remembering both his incredible talent and his warm personality.

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