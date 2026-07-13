Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Rap’s Most Famous Phone Number and Sprite are Teaming Up!

Remember Mike Jones' Phone Number? Believe It or Not... You Can Still Call It. After All These Years, the Number Still Works!

Published on July 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sprite is bringing back one of Hip-Hop’s most famous phone numbers. The brand has launched new cans featuring 281-330-8004 the number made famous by Houston rapper Mike Jones in his 2005 hit “Back Then.”

Believe it or not, the number still works, something recently confirmed by Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.

Thanks to TikTok, a whole new generation is discovering the song, and Sprite is celebrating one of rap’s most unforgettable catchphrases.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ohio Named the Best State for Business in America

Comments
3 Items
Music  |  Written By: Shamika Sanders

Jay-Z 30: Beyoncé Performs 'Can't Knock The Hustle,' Blue Ivy's Piano Intro & More

Comments
15 Items
News  |  Written By: Matty Willz

15 Major National Brands That Started In Ohio

Comments
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rick Ross & Rickey Smiley: Empowering HBCUs on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
Music  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

“Spend My Life With You”: Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

Comments

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close