Rap’s Most Famous Phone Number and Sprite are Teaming Up!

Sprite is bringing back one of Hip-Hop’s most famous phone numbers. The brand has launched new cans featuring 281-330-8004 the number made famous by Houston rapper Mike Jones in his 2005 hit “Back Then.”

Believe it or not, the number still works, something recently confirmed by Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.

Thanks to TikTok, a whole new generation is discovering the song, and Sprite is celebrating one of rap’s most unforgettable catchphrases.