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Local Familiar Face from Some of TV’s Biggest Sitcoms has Died.

He Went from Columbus to Becoming One of the Most Recognizable Faces on Television. We're remembering the Life and Career of Hal Williams.

Published on July 16, 2026
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Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

A television legend with Columbus roots is being remembered today.

Hal Williams, who brought Officer “Smitty” to life on Sanford and Son and later starred as Lester Jenkins on 227, has died at 91. Born in Columbus, Williams didn’t pursue acting until his 30s, leaving Ohio for Hollywood after working as a corrections officer and postal worker.

That leap of faith turned into an incredible career spanning nearly 60 years, with memorable roles in The Waltons, Private Benjamin, Good Times, Moesha, Flight, and many more.

He became known for portraying kind, dependable father figures and authority figures on screen, leaving behind a legacy that touched generations of viewers.

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