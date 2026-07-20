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LAST CHANCE: Win Tickets to the Living Legends Concert!

Published on July 20, 2026
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The Living Legends Concert Series poster features Kurtis Blow, Yo-Yo, and DJ Chuck Chillout performing live on July 25th at the Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio.
Source: Radio One Columbus / radio one columbus

LAST CHANCE to win tickets on Magic 95.5 Columbus! Listen live ALL week for your chance to be in the BUILDING!

The legends are coming to town! 🎤

Jodae Entertainment presents The Living Legends Concert Series, featuring the King of Rap himself, Kurtis Blow, plus Yo-Yo, with DJ Chuck Chillout on the set!

📅 Saturday, July 25th
📍 Valley Dale Ballroom — 1590 Sunbury Road, Columbus, OH

A night of classic hip-hop history, live on stage. Get your tickets now and tag someone who needs to be in that room! 🔥

Get Tickets Here

Sponsored by Creole Kitchen Columbus.


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