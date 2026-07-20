LAST CHANCE: Win Tickets to the Living Legends Concert!
LAST CHANCE to win tickets on Magic 95.5 Columbus! Listen live ALL week for your chance to be in the BUILDING!
The legends are coming to town! 🎤
Jodae Entertainment presents The Living Legends Concert Series, featuring the King of Rap himself, Kurtis Blow, plus Yo-Yo, with DJ Chuck Chillout on the set!
📅 Saturday, July 25th
📍 Valley Dale Ballroom — 1590 Sunbury Road, Columbus, OH
A night of classic hip-hop history, live on stage. Get your tickets now and tag someone who needs to be in that room! 🔥
Get Tickets Here
Sponsored by Creole Kitchen Columbus.
- LAST CHANCE: Win Tickets to the Living Legends Concert!
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