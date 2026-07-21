Win a VIP Experience at the Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Festival!
Win a VIP Experience at the Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Festival!
Get ready for a full day of flavor, fun, and family entertainment at the Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Fest!
Enjoy this annual summer celebration in the heart of Whitehall, featuring dozens of the region’s best food trucks, live music, kids’ activities, and more. Whether you’re a foodie, a family looking for weekend fun, or just someone who loves a good time, this event has something for everyone.
Win VIP tickets to the Brian McKnight concert at this year’s Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Fest!
Each VIP ticket includes seating in a private roped-off section, access to a private bar and restroom, two drink tickets, and seats at a VIP table.
- Win a VIP Experience at the Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Festival!
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