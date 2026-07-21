Listen Live
Close
Cbus

Win a VIP Experience at the Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Festival!

Win a VIP Experience at the Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Festival!

Published on July 21, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

City of Whitehall Food Truck Fest on July 25, 2026 at John Bishop Park from 11am-10pm. Features kids zone, workforce and wellness pavilion, 21+ lounge, 20+ food trucks, and live music. Free admission, all ages welcome.
Source: City of Whitehall / radio one columbus

Get ready for a full day of flavor, fun, and family entertainment at the Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Fest!

Enjoy this annual summer celebration in the heart of Whitehall, featuring dozens of the region’s best food trucks, live music, kids’ activities, and more. Whether you’re a foodie, a family looking for weekend fun, or just someone who loves a good time, this event has something for everyone.

Win VIP tickets to the Brian McKnight concert at this year’s Whitehall Food Truck & Fun Fest!

Each VIP ticket includes seating in a private roped-off section, access to a private bar and restroom, two drink tickets, and seats at a VIP table.


More from Magic 95.5 FM

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
78 Items
Obituaries  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comments
Poster advertising "614 Funk Fest" with lineup including Big Daddy Kane, Cherrelle, Chubb Rock, and Troop.
Events  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

4th Annual 614 Funk Fest

Comments
Music  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

“Spend My Life With You”: Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
Music  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

From Stellar Awards to Setting Sail: Jekalyn Carr Joins The One Voyage Cruise

Comments
Ohio  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Bow Wow Used His Tiny Desk to Put Ohio On

Comments

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close