Rooftops to Hit This Summer in Columbus
When the weather warms up, Columbus rooftops become the place to be. There’s nothing like kicking back with a cocktail, good food, and a view of the city after a long day.
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Not every outing needs to be a night at the club. Sometimes all you’re looking for is a rooftop with great drinks, a laid-back atmosphere, and enough space to catch up with friends or enjoy date night. No matter the vibe, Columbus has plenty of elevated spots worth checking out this summer.
Here’s a roundup of rooftops to add to your Columbus summer bucket list.
Lincoln Social
VASO
The Junto/Brass Eye
Stories on High
Mandrake
Goodale Station
Budd Dairy
Terrace Bar
RH Rooftop
Astra
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Rooftops to Hit This Summer in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com