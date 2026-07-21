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Rooftops to Hit This Summer in Columbus

Published on July 21, 2026
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Columbus Downtown Skyline, River And Bridges Aerial At Dusk
Source: Dee Liu / Getty

When the weather warms up, Columbus rooftops become the place to be. There’s nothing like kicking back with a cocktail, good food, and a view of the city after a long day.

MORE: 12 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in Columbus

Not every outing needs to be a night at the club. Sometimes all you’re looking for is a rooftop with great drinks, a laid-back atmosphere, and enough space to catch up with friends or enjoy date night. No matter the vibe, Columbus has plenty of elevated spots worth checking out this summer.

Here’s a roundup of rooftops to add to your Columbus summer bucket list.

Lincoln Social

VASO

The Junto/Brass Eye

Stories on High

Mandrake

Goodale Station

Budd Dairy

Terrace Bar

RH Rooftop

Astra


Rooftops to Hit This Summer in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

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