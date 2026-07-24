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Looks Like Beauty in Black Just Got a Major Second Chance.

Netflix Just Changed its Mind About One of Tyler Perry's Biggest Shows... And Fans are Celebrating and So Are We!

Published on July 24, 2026
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Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Looks like fans spoke and Netflix listened. In a surprise move, the streaming giant has reversed its earlier decision to end Tyler Perry’s hit drama Beauty in Black. Even though Season 3 was previously announced as the final season, Netflix has now officially renewed the series for Season 4.

Tyler Perry thanked fans for their continued support, saying there was still much more of the Bellarie family’s story he wanted to tell. The series has built a loyal audience since its debut, becoming one of Netflix’s biggest drama hits, and that fan support is being credited as a major reason for the unexpected renewal. Season 3 is still expected to premiere later this year, with Season 4 now officially in the works.

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