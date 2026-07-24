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Keke Palmer Just Scored One of Hollywood’s Biggest Honors!

From Child Star to Hollywood Royalty... Keke Palmer is Getting Her Star on the Walk of Fame. Let's Give Our Favorite Diva Her Flowers NOW!

Published on July 24, 2026
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Up Close & Personal: In My Studio With… Keke Palmer and Tayla Parx
Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Keke Palmer is officially headed to the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The actress, singer, producer and TV host shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram, saying she’s incredibly grateful for the honor.

Keke thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, her team, and especially her family for supporting her every step of the way. She called the recognition a victory for everyone who’s believed in her throughout her career.

A date for the star unveiling hasn’t been announced yet, but this marks another major milestone for the multi-talented entertainer who’s been shining since childhood.

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