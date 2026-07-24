Keke Palmer Just Scored One of Hollywood’s Biggest Honors!

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Keke Palmer is officially headed to the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The actress, singer, producer and TV host shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram, saying she’s incredibly grateful for the honor.

Keke thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, her team, and especially her family for supporting her every step of the way. She called the recognition a victory for everyone who’s believed in her throughout her career.

A date for the star unveiling hasn’t been announced yet, but this marks another major milestone for the multi-talented entertainer who’s been shining since childhood.