Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Grocery Bills Climbing, Boardroom Diversity, and More

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Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. Her latest rundown touched everything from the grocery aisle to the boardroom, and closed with a celebration worth cheering. Here’s the breakdown of the news that matters most to us right now.

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The Cost of Feeding Your Family Keeps Climbing

Grocery bills are stretching households to the limit. Urban food prices have jumped a staggering 33% since 2019, pushing household food affordability to its highest level of strain in half a century. Families are getting creative to survive the checkout line, turning to strategic couponing, discount markets, and careful meal planning to make dollars go further. This isn’t just kitchen-table talk anymore. Food affordability has become a central issue for voters heading into the fall midterms, and candidates who ignore it may pay a price at the ballot box.

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