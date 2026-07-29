FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled July 2026

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Before you take your next bite or reup on certian medications, it’s worth checking whether any products in your home have been recalled.

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Throughout July 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced several recalls involving food products and medications due to concerns ranging from potential contamination and undeclared allergens to manufacturing defects and labeling issues. To help you stay informed, we’ve rounded up the food and drug recalls issued during the month of July using information published on the FDA’s official website.

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