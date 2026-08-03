Police Arrested a Man Outside of This Famous Actresses Home!

Source: SKIMS / SKIMS

A man is behind bars after police say he tried to get into actress Nia Long’s Hollywood Hills home.

The incident happened Saturday night on Outpost Drive after someone called police to report a man attempting to enter the property. Officers searched the home and surrounding area before locating the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

According to reports, the man also had a dog with him during the incident. As for Nia Long, reports indicate she was not home when it happened, and no one inside the residence was injured.

Police are still investigating what may have motivated the suspect.