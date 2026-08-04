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A TV Anchor’s Viral Moment has People Talking!

She May Have Closed Her Eyes for a Second...But Social Media says the Real Issue Wasn't the Anchor. Maybe Someone Should've said, We're Live!

Published on August 4, 2026
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A Memphis news anchor is getting plenty of support after a clip from a live broadcast went viral.

FOX13 anchor Dominique Dillon appeared to briefly close her eyes while on camera, leading some viewers to wonder if she had nodded off.

Instead of criticizing her, many people came to her defense, pointing out she’s a new mom balancing the demands of early morning television and motherhood. Others blamed the control room, saying the camera shouldn’t have cut back to her if she wasn’t ready.

The moment has become less about embarrassment and more about showing grace to working parents.

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