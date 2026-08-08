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Surprising reasons adults avoid replacing missing teeth for years

Explore the surprising reasons adults delay replacing their missing teeth! Uncover the hidden impacts it can have on health and confidence.

Published on August 8, 2026
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Surprising reasons adults avoid replacing missing teeth for years
Unsplash.com royalty-free image #PJAVJuT4HOg, '' uploaded by Ozkan Guner (https://unsplash.com/@dentistozkanguner), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/a-persons-mouth-with-teeth-and-tongue-PJAVJuT4HOg on August 8th, 2026. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

Not dealing with missing teeth does more than stop you from having a perfect smile. There are potentially extensive and expensive health issues, from bone loss to extra pressure on remaining teeth. Yet, many people put off getting bridges or implants due to high costs, dental anxiety, and the location of the missing tooth.

The World Health Organization reports that preventable oral diseases affect almost 3.7 billion people. Living with oral diseases can lead to decay and tooth loss, but tooth replacement is more accessible thanks to cosmetic and restoration advances. Watch your confidence soar as you speak more clearly and won’t think of hiding your grin anymore.

How Come People Delay Replacing Missing Teeth?

People may delay replacing their missing teeth due to financial costs. Having dental insurance doesn’t mean being able to afford implants, as these insurance plans usually don’t cover their full price.

Some people have serious dental anxiety due to past bad experiences, which is why some dentists have sedation therapy available to help them relax or sleep during certain procedures.

The location of the tooth may also cause potential patients to be unconcerned if they’re missing teeth in the back where they don’t show upon smiling.

What’s the Impact of Missing Teeth?

Avoiding dental restoration has ongoing effects as it causes your neighboring teeth to shift, which also shifts one’s overall bite. It can lead to bone loss in your jaw, causing it to shrink as there’s no longer a root to stimulate it.

Your other teeth also have to take on extra pressure when chewing, which causes them to wear down faster, often resulting in the need for more expensive dental care later. Too much tooth and jawbone loss can alter your look, as it can cause the lower face to shrink and age you.

Depending on the location and number of missing teeth, the long-term effects of tooth loss can cause speech issues. People may begin to withdraw and hide their smiles around others. The situation can compound and hurt one’s confidence in applying for certain jobs.

Why Dental Health Education Matters

With more dental health education available, people understand the different financial options they may have. Many dental specialists offer financing options from payment plans to other discounts.

Advancements in dental technology have also sped up the dental restoration process. It previously took weeks to get a crown or an implant, but now people can often get them the same day from your oral surgeons in Gurnee.

Knowing the link between dental and overall physical health may also help people be more prone to take care of this problem ASAP.

There’s Less Reason to Put off Dental Replacement

Dealing with missing teeth as soon as possible is effective in maintaining your overall dental health. Smile confidently, apply for that job, or go on that date without feeling too shy about smiling.

After all, people often trust people who smile more, which can open up your social and employment opportunities.  Overcoming dental anxiety can help you smile more, prevent bone loss, and protect other teeth from ongoing damage.

Learn more about dental health and cosmetic dental advancements from other articles on our website.

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