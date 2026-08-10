Kamala Harris Urges Louisiana Voters to Stay Engaged as NFL Great Roger Craig Reveals Dementia Diagnosis

✕

Harris Focuses on Voter Power

Former Vice President Kamala Harris spent the weekend in New Orleans, where she headlined the Louisiana Democratic Party’s voter-organizing tour. Speaking during a local student rally, Harris urged residents to remain active, informed and protective of their voting power as redistricting continues to be a major issue across the state.

Her appearance centered on civic participation, particularly among young voters and communities that could be affected by changes to political district lines. Harris emphasized that voting rights and representation remain central to shaping local, state and national leadership.

The visit comes amid continued discussion surrounding redistricting in Louisiana following the Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais decision. The case has kept attention on how congressional maps are drawn and how those maps can affect representation for voters statewide.

For Harris, the New Orleans event was an opportunity to encourage voters to stay involved beyond election day. Organizing, understanding local issues and speaking up about representation were all key themes in her message to the audience.

Roger Craig Shares Health Diagnosis

In separate but equally significant news, Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Craig revealed that he has been diagnosed with vascular dementia. The former NFL running back shared the news during his induction speech on Saturday afternoon.

Craig, 66, connected his condition to concussions sustained during his 11-year professional football career. By discussing his diagnosis publicly, he is adding his voice to the ongoing conversation about player safety, long-term brain health and the physical toll of football.

Vascular dementia is associated with reduced blood flow to the brain and can affect memory, thinking and everyday functioning. Craig said he hopes being open about his experience will encourage others to put brain health first and seek medical attention early when they notice concerns.

A Call for Awareness and Action

The two stories carry different messages, but both center on people using their platforms to encourage action. Harris is calling on Louisiana residents to remain engaged in the democratic process, while Craig is urging greater awareness around cognitive health and the lasting effects of repeated head injuries.

For voters, that means staying informed about redistricting and participating in the political process. For athletes, families and fans, Craig’s announcement is a reminder that conversations around concussions should continue long after the final whistle.

Kamala Harris Urges Louisiana Voters to Stay Engaged as NFL Great Roger Craig Reveals Dementia Diagnosis was originally published on blackamericaweb.com