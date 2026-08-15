D23: X-Men Cast Announced, Avengers: Doomsday & VisionQuest Get New Trailers

So let’s break down all of the announcements.

D23 is going down in Anaheim, California, and there was plenty of anticipation regarding what Kevin Feige would be showing off at the convention, and we must say he didn’t disappoint.

Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios had more heat for us at D23 following their big showing at San Diego Comic Con.

Dr. Doom Gets Busy In A New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Kevin Mazur / D23 / Avengers: Doomsday

With Spider-Man Brand New Day currently raking in all of the dough, of course Kevin Feige would show up at D23 with something to keep the momentum going with another look at the next highly anticipated Avengers movie, Doomsday.

Before dropping the “special look” at the upcoming film that arrives in theaters December 18, and you can now buy tickets for, Feige shared a video featuring Hugh Jackman, who recently returned as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, and Ryan Reynolds pitching themselves to be in the upcoming superhero flick.

Feige brought out Victor Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Nomad (Chris Evans), and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and introduced a new “special look” at Avengers: Doomsday, or the trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con.

In the trailer, we hear Susan Storm/ Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby) explaining how Doom went from being a nice guy to someone who is practically killing universes.

We also get glimpses of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) screaming at Doom, “Did you do this, Victor?” By “this,” we’re assuming cause an incursion.

They also give us plenty of Doom aura farming moments like him looking completely badass sitting on his throne, and his one-on-one battle with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) where he stops Stormbreaker with his fingers before he resurrects a whole bunch of Sentinels.

If you’re not hyped for this film, you’re a corpse.

Just saying.

Ultron Returns In VisionQuest

Kevin Mazur / D23 / VisionQuest

The trilogy that started with WandaVision will come to an epic conclusion when VisionQuest arrives.

The series will be just as previous as its predecessors, as we see White Vision will be working from within his cybernetic mind to find himself, but he won’t be alone on that journey.

Ultron (James Spader) will return and will seemingly once again be in the villain role, as it seems Vision will have to save his son.

With the recent news of Marvel Studios and Disney+ canceling series like Wonder Man, it’s refreshing to see that VisionQuest is still arriving on the streaming network on October 14.

The Cast For Marvel Studios X-Men Is Finally Revealed

Jesse Grant / D23 / X-Men

Last, but certainly not least, we finally learn who will be occupying the X-Mansion in Marvel Studios’ first X-Men movie directed by Jake Schreier.

We already learned that Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) would be playing Jean Grey in the MCU after making her debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Feige finally announced the rest of the cast at D23.

Christopher Abbott will play Professor Charles Xavier in the reboot film. Patrick Stewart famously played Professor X on the big screen in the film franchise that launched in the 2000s before James McAvoy took over the role in the rebooted origin series.

Stewart will reprise the role once again in Avengers: Doomsday and maybe in Secret Wars.

Also joining Abbott will be Obsession breakout star Inde Navarette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, and Kit Connor as Cyclops.

Adam Driver announced via a pre-recorded video that he will be playing the villain Nathaniel Milbury, aka Mr. Sinister.

X-Men will hit theaters May 5, 2028.