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Stephen A. Smith Has Been Given a Very Public Thumbs Down!

The NABJ has Called Out Stephen A. Smith and Now Stephen A. Says, “You Had Your Turn, Now Mine is Coming.”

Published on August 17, 2026
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Stephen A. Smith And Christopher Russo Host SiriusXM Shows Live From Fanatics Fest In New York
Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Stephen A. Smith has received the National Association of Black Journalists’ “Thumbs Down” Award. NABJ says the honor is given to someone whose reporting or commentary is considered especially insensitive, racist or stereotypical toward the Black community, or who engages in practices that go against the organization’s mission.

Smith has been criticized for comments involving prominent Black women in politics, sports and media, and NABJ says his commentary contributed to harmful narratives about Black women.

And Stephen A. being Stephen A., he didn’t exactly let it slide. He took to social media and promised the organization that it would have its turn but now he says it’s his turn to respond.

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