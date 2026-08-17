Ray J Beats Orlando Brown In Boxing Match, Social Media Wins With The Jokes

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Before we could get to the more serious fight of the night between Claressa Shields and Kaye Scott at Zeus Network’s boxing event at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, the must-see entertaining fight of the night went to Ray J and Orlando Brown.

The struggle celebrity boxing matchup on the undercard was set to be three rounds of hilariousness between the 45-year-old R&B singer and the 38-year-old former child star.

And, hilarious it was, as Ray J came out on top.

For three rounds, the sweaty opponents barely ducked punches and swung to lazily land a few. The two didn’t take the match too seriously and actually try to hurt each other, but it was interesting to watch nonetheless.

The vitriol between them leading up to the fight was palpable and came to a head at a June 2026 Atlanta press conference, when Brown smacked Ray in the face with a stack of cash and repeatedly called him “Brandy’s brother.“

Instead of responding with violence, Ray, the showman, laughed it off and stayed focused on the win in the ring.

“I got a lot of trainers,” Ray J told The Breakfast Club ahead of the fight. “I’m just making sure I’m conditioned, and I’ma try to pull it through. Last time, I was extremely confident. This time, you gotta humble yourself and try to get the win first. Right now, I can’t just underestimate anybody, not even Orlando.”

It’s a far cry from Ray’s last fight, which came in May with Supa Hot Fire knocking him out in the second round at Brand Risk 14 in Las Vegas.

Ray ended up with a nasty knot on his forehead after a right hook knocked him to the mat, and he struggled to stand back up.

He even checked himself into a Vegas hospital hours later to check him for a concussion and to monitor his heart condition, which he shared earlier this year upon claiming he was dying.

This time around, though, his fight ended with him emotionally falling to the floor of the ring in victory.

And as “Brandy’s brother,” Brandy was actually in the building for the fight, and flashed a big smile after the win, saying she was “So proud. I mean, he did really good.”

But when asked if she wants him to have another match, she quickly said, “No.”

Based on social media’s response, they’re here for Ray’s boxing career.

See the reactions below.