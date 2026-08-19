Historic Win, Missing Grandmother, & the Fight for Children
What We Need to Know: A Historic Win, a Missing Grandmother, and a Fight for Our Kids
- Byron Donalds, a Black Republican, wins Florida's GOP gubernatorial nomination, potentially becoming the first Black governor of a Southern state.
- Family searches for 63-year-old Black grandmother Elisa Goods, who vanished in Las Vegas; her phone sent unsettling messages demanding money.
- 29 states take legal action against Meta (Facebook) over concerns about the safety and well-being of children on its platforms.
Sybil Wilkes is back with What We Need To Know with the stories shaping our lives right now. From the ballot box to the courtroom, here’s what our community needs to keep front and center this week.
Byron Donalds Wins Florida GOP Nomination, Eyes a Historic First
Byron Donalds, an African American Republican, secured his party’s nomination for Florida governor Tuesday night. He defeated several well-known rivals with the backing of President Trump, and now enters November as the expected favorite. If he wins, Donalds would make history as the first Black governor of any Southern U.S. state — a milestone that carries deep weight for our community, regardless of where you land politically. His Democratic opponent, David Jolly, a former Republican himself, faces a tough climb in a state where the GOP has dominated statewide races for decades. Throughout his campaign, Donalds zeroed in on kitchen-table concerns: affordability, property taxes, and rising insurance costs. He also drew sharp contrasts with Jolly on transgender rights and other cultural issues. However you feel about his platform, this race deserves your attention and your vote.
Family Searches for Elisa Goods, a Missing New York Grandmother
Our hearts are with the family of Elisa Goods, a 63-year-old Black grandmother from New York who vanished while visiting a friend in Las Vegas. Her loved ones grew alarmed after receiving unsettling text messages from her phone demanding Bitcoin, cash, and gas money — a chilling detail, especially since Goods does not own or drive a vehicle. As reported by CBS News, those messages raised serious red flags. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has designated her disappearance an active missing person case and is urging anyone with information to contact investigators immediately. Cases involving Black women too often slip through the cracks. Let’s change that. Share her story, keep her name in your conversations, and reach out if you know anything that could bring her home.
29 States Take Meta to Court Over Kids’ Safety
Byron Donalds, an African American Republican, secured his party’s nomination for Florida governor Tuesday night. He defeated several well-known rivals with the backing of President Trump, and now enters November as the expected favorite. If he wins, Donalds would make history as the first Black governor of any Southern U.S. state — a milestone that carries deep weight for our community, regardless of where you land politically. His Democratic opponent, David Jolly, a former Republican himself, faces a tough climb in a state where the GOP has dominated statewide races for decades. Throughout his campaign, Donalds zeroed in on kitchen-table concerns: affordability, property taxes, and rising insurance costs. He also drew sharp contrasts with Jolly on transgender rights and other cultural issues. However you feel about his platform, this race deserves your attention and your vote.hair.
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What We Need to Know: A Historic Win, a Missing Grandmother, and a Fight for Our Kids was originally published on blackamericaweb.com