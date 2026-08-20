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This R&B Diva is Opening Up About the Life She Chose!

This R&B Diva is Opening Up About the Life She Chose!

Mary J. Blige says Some of Her Biggest Lessons Had Nothing to do with Music Including Her Choice Not to be a Mother.

Published on August 20, 2026
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Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform At Le Zenith In Paris
Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

Mary J. Blige is getting personal about the woman she is today. Mary recently sat down with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on their IMO podcast, talking about everything from her career and relationships to some of the hard lessons she’s learned along the way.

One big theme was learning to take control of her own life including her finances after admitting she didn’t understand the business side of the music industry when she first got started.

2019 BET Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Mary has also been open over the years about her decision not to have children and enjoying the freedom of the life she’s built. And right now, she’s taking that journey to another level with her first Las Vegas residency.

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