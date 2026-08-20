This R&B Diva is Opening Up About the Life She Chose!

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

Mary J. Blige is getting personal about the woman she is today. Mary recently sat down with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on their IMO podcast, talking about everything from her career and relationships to some of the hard lessons she’s learned along the way.

One big theme was learning to take control of her own life including her finances after admitting she didn’t understand the business side of the music industry when she first got started.

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Mary has also been open over the years about her decision not to have children and enjoying the freedom of the life she’s built. And right now, she’s taking that journey to another level with her first Las Vegas residency.