Forty-Six Years, One Marriage and They Still Choose Each Other!

sourrce: AMR AHMAD / Getty

Now this is some Black love worth celebrating. Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson just celebrated 46 years of marriage.

The two married in 1980 and marked the anniversary with sweet social media posts. Samuel shared an old wedding photo and told his wife he loves her with everything he is, while LaTanya posted some fun, candid moments from their life together and called him her foundation and forever partner.

They also share a daughter, Zoe. Forty-six years married especially in Hollywood deserves some applause.