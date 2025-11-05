Listen Live
16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

  • Date/time: Nov 15, 12:08pm
  • Venue: Champion Middle School
  • Address: 284 N. 22nd St, Columbus, OH, 43203
Kappa Turkey Giveaway Event Page
Source: Columbus Alumni Chapter / radio one columbus

Columbus Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Presents:

16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Saturday November 15, 2025

8:30am-2pm (until supplies last)

Champion Middle School – 284 N. 22nd St., Columbus, OH 43203

No zip code restrictions!

ID is required

Limit 1 turkey per household. No more than 2 turkeys per vehicle!

Brought to you by

Franklin County Board of Commissioners Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

Walmart

Urban 1


16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

