- Date/time: Nov 15, 12:08pm
- Venue: Champion Middle School
- Address: 284 N. 22nd St, Columbus, OH, 43203
Columbus Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Presents:
16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Saturday November 15, 2025
8:30am-2pm (until supplies last)
Champion Middle School – 284 N. 22nd St., Columbus, OH 43203
No zip code restrictions!
ID is required
Limit 1 turkey per household. No more than 2 turkeys per vehicle!
Brought to you by
Franklin County Board of Commissioners Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Walmart
Urban 1
16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
