Amazon Prime Day is here, and the deals are rolling in! You can find just about anything you’re looking for during this huge sale. Everything from fashion to home essentials are up to 80 percent off, and you can also discover new items you didn’t even know existed. Also, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity for you to stock up on essentials like beauty products so that you won’t need to replenish these items for a while.
Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. Exclusive to only Prime Members, the sale began this morning and will continue to launch new deals through tomorrow, July 13th. Because Amazon offers a myriad of products, this sale can be overwhelming if you don’t know exactly what you’re shopping for. So, to take the stress off your Amazon Prime Day shopping experience, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up ten beauty items that may tickle your fancy. Get into them below!
10 Beauty Items To Check Out For Amazon Prime Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Dead Sea Mud MaskSource:Amazon.com
Exfoliate your face and your body with this Dead Sea Mud Mask. It can be used by women and men, and it helps combat acne and tighten the skin.
2. Aussie Kids Moist DetanglerSource:Amazon.com
Show your kid’s hair some love with this Aussie Kids Moist Detangler. This gentle spray is paraben-free and has no sulfates.
3. Facial SteamerSource:Amazon.com
Give yourself an at-home spa facial with this Deep Facial Cleaning and Skin Tightening Warm Mist Humidifier. It comes with a blackhead remover kit and hair band.
4. Makeup MirrorSource:Amazon.com
Make sure your contour is close to perfection with this magnified mirror. It’s touch control and portable so that you can take it anywhere!
5. Electric Makeup Brush CleanerSource:Amazon.com
Tired of manually cleaning your makeup brushes? Why not take the hassle away with this electric makeup brush cleaner. It’s portable, and it works for all brush sizes.
6. Alfaparf Milano Semi Di Lino Co-Wash For Wavy and Curly HairSource:Amazon.com
Check out this co-wash for wavy and curly hair that hydrates, nourishes, protects against humidity, and is vegan-friendly.
7. Honest Makeup Remover WipesSource:Amazon.com
Honest products are said to be safe for your skin. These makeup remover wipes gently wash your makeup away using grape seed and olive oils.
8. 24K Gold Eye MaskSource:Amazon.com
Give your eyes some life with these 24K Gold Eye Masks. They treat dark circles, puffiness, and revitalize and refresh your skin.
9. Smart Facial Cleansing DeviceSource:Amazon.com
Cleaning your face just got smarter with this device. This tool cleanses, lifts, and tones the skin while breaking down dirt and oil from the pores.
10. Purity Made Simple MoisturizerSource:Amazon.com
This popular moisturizer has been transforming skin for ages. Its lightweight formula keeps skin hydrated all day while preventing clogged pores and breakouts.