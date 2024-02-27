10 Facts About The NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL Scouting Combine, It happens every year, it’s in Indianapolis (for now), what SHOULD you know about it?
The NFL Scouting Combine is a solidified annual event that dates all the way back to 1982.
Over the years, the NFL Scouting Combine has developed to better test the overall performance of each player, give each player a chance to be in the spotlight to show off their skills, and get players in direct contact with coaches and teams.
The NFL Combine pulls interests of many fans who try to see who in the next generation is ready for the NFL with LIVE events being open to the public at Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend.
Take a look at our list of 10 Facts About The NFL Scouting Combine to help you get to know more about the NFL Combine.
1. Where Was the First NFL Scouting Combine Located?Source:Getty
National Football Scouting Inc. held the first National Invitational Camp in Tampa Florida in 1982.
The camp welcomed 163 players as 16 member clubs acquired medical information on prospects.
2. What Was the Initial Purpose of the NFL Scouting Combine?Source:Getty
It was originated by National Football Scouting, Inc. as a means for member organizations to look at NFL draft prospects.
For non-member teams, two other camps were created and used 1982–1984.
3. What Are the Tests and Evaluations That Are Conducted?Source:Getty
Tests and evaluations include:
- 40-yard dash
- Bench pressing of 225 pounds (102 kg)
- Vertical jump
- Broad jump
- 20-yard shuttle
- 3 cone drill
- 60-yard shuttle
- Position-specific drills
- Interviews – each team is allowed 60 interviews in 15-minute intervals
- Physical and injury evaluations
- Drug screening
- Cybex test
- Wonderlic test
4. How Many Players Are Usually Invited to the Combine?Source:Getty
While the number may vary each year, the NFL asserts that the Combine is capable of accommodating and processing up to 335 total athletes per year.
That said, the event has surpassed that marker three times since 2010. In 2018, the NFL Combine welcomed 336 players.
5. Since When Was the NFL Scouting Combine Located in the City of Indianapolis?Source:Getty
The combine has been held annually in Indianapolis since 1987, although its permanent future there has been in some question.
It was announced in May 2022 that the event would return to the Circle City for 2023 and 2024 while other cities having the possibility to host the event in future years.
6. Who Ran the Fastest 3-Cone Drill in NFL Scouting Combine History?Source:Getty
6.28 seconds – Jordan Davis – 2018 – DB from Oklahoma
7. Who Ran the Fastest 20-Yard Shuttle in NFL Scouting Combine History?Source:Getty
4.22 seconds – John Ross – 2017 – WR From Washington
8. Who Recorded the Longest Broad Jump in NFL Scouting Combine History?Source:Getty
12 feet 3 inches – Byron Jones – 2015 – DB from Connecticut
9. Who Recorded the Highest Vertical Jump in NFL Scouting Combine History?Source:Getty
46 inches – Gerald Sensabaugh – 2005 – Free safety from North Carolina
10. 1. Who Set the NFL Scouting Combine Record for Most Bench Press Reps?Source:Getty
51 reps – Justin Ernest – 1999 – Defensive Tackle from Eastern Kentucky