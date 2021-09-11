20 Years of Remembrance- 9/11

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

These are the words of then President George W. Bush, during his oval office speech on September 11th, 2001.

Almost 3,000 Americans lost their lives during the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. It has been 20 years since the tragedy of 9/11. Even after all this time New York officials just identified 2 more victims of the attack on the World Trade Center.

Never Forget has been the mantra of many. Never Forget has been tattooed on the skin of America, the remnants of the events still carry on today. From the beginning of the war in Iraq to the recent “pulling” of U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. On the 20th anniversary, survivors of the tragedy recall the events and remember the fallen.

On Wednesday, ABC and Robin Robin presented an hour documentary, The Women of 9/11. The ABC and Robin Roberts’ produced documentary can be watched through Hulu, Fubu+ or you cable provider’s on-demand service.

Robin Roberts had the chance to speak to firefighters, nurses, office workers and reporters who were witnesses to the tragedy. Roberts even spoke with the first and last survivors, both women. Janelle Guzman McMillian for instance was the last survivor pulled from the rubble of the twin towers. She was under the rubble for 27 hours.

Robin recently spoke with Glamour Magazine about the documentary. She was asked what she would say to someone who might think “Its been twenty years; I don’t want to keep reliving 9/11”.

She responded candidly, “Part of our coverage [on ABC] is letting the families say their loved ones’ names. We’re not going to speak over them. It takes a couple of hours for that to happen. They don’t want their loved ones to be forgotten. You need to remember—as painful as it is, the pain that we feel is nothing in comparison to what the families have felt for 20 years.”

Surely, the nation will take a moment to reflect on 9/11. Memorials of 9/11 are available to many people around the country. You don’t have to go to Ground Zero in Manhattan to pay respect.

Here is a map, provided by 6 ABC Action News, of all the memorial sites you can visit this September 11th.



It is difficult to forget where you were on that day in 2001. Testimonials will be felt throughout the day. They’ll come from different places and different kinds of people. Whether from our social media feeds or from the people around us. Stories from the young and the old truly lead others to remember the past.

May we Never Forget.

