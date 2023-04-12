3 Ways To Adopt Teyana Taylor’s Tomboy Swag To Your Fashion Lineup

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor has owned her tomboy swag since she graced our TV screens in 2007 on

My Super Sweet 16.

Now, the style maven inspires others to find their sexy by embracing baggy jeans and oversized clothing.

In today’s fashion, there is much to say about those who set trends and those who dress to meet the style requirements. In the growing age where many women of color started what social media deems fashion, we have been at the pinnacle of what it looks like to honor and stick with a trend. Teyana Taylor is the model citizen for tomboy swag and is setting trends. I mean, who can deny a girl who came up with the track Google Me, Baby and since has gone on to create albums that we can’t get enough of?

Source: Nina Westervelt / GettyLet’s dive deeper into what tomboy swag means to black culture. In the ’90s, baggy jeans, crop tops, oversized shirts, and big hoop earrings were the mecca of every black girl’s closet, marking a time when fashion was simple.

Back in the day, bedroom walls featured our favorite girl groups, such as TLC, Da Brat, and Aaliyah, which stimulated our desire to dress in the baggiest sweatshirts, T-shirts, and denim overalls we could find. Tomboy swag was an area of borrowing from the boys, and Teyana Taylor’s influence on the trend has much to say about adding critical styles to our closets.

